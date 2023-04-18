What a sad day in Lake Luzerne that a fun story event had to be cancelled because a group of insecure parents had to overreact and ruin the fun for the kids. If anyone can instill fear, prejudice and paranoia in a child, this group could! They must lack confidence in themselves as parents. So in today's world, if you dress differently, look differently than others then that must mean you're bad? What part of "entertainment" frightens you? Do you think that if Jake Evans is dressed as Scarlet Sagamore that will scar your child for life?! Over the decades, many actors have dressed up as women in movies or TV shows for our entertainment. Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire, Flip Wilson as Geraldine, Tyler Perry as Madea, Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari in Bosom Buddies, Dustin Hoffman as Tootsie. If any of those protesting parents watched any of those shows or movies, did you hide in horror, or did you laugh because they were funny? What this world needs more of is laughter, and more people like Jake Evans to bring us that laughter and show us that diversity can also be entertaining. You don't have to run away and hide for fear you might become something you're not. Let's not raise a generation of children that are afraid of everyone and everything they encounter in life. Being different does not make a person bad, and that appears to be what some parents are showing their kids. Give constructive guidance to your children, not fear and loathing. We need the next generation to be kind and accepting, not hateful and prejudice.