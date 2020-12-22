Letter to the editor: Fear can be a killer, too

Editor:
I’m not a subscriber, not a huge President Trump supporter, I’m not a huge former Vice President Biden supporter. Actually, there aren’t many politicians I do support at this point. One thing I do support is what my eyes see and what my ears hear. I’m asking people to look around, see how people are acting, how they’re treating one another. It’s disgusting!
There is one common denominator — the media. WNYT, The Post-Star, MSNBC, CNN, FOX NEWS, NEWSMAX etc. I see the local headlines every day and the daily count of COVID-19 cases, and it’s beyond deceiving and appalling.
I just want to put things into local perspective. Here in Warren County we have the Cool Insuring Arena and we have the Aviation Mall Planet Fitness. If we had 14.5 Cool Insuring arenas at full maximum capacity, that’s about the population of Warren County.
The maximum capacity at the Queensbury Planet Fitness under NYSDOH guidelines because of COVID-19 is 1/3, that’s about the same number as the active cases in the county right now. Is that scary? Not really.
14.5 Civic Centers full to the max allowable before the pandemic, versus 33% of the local Planet Fitness capacity... I do know more than just a few who are literally on whatever device they have available all day and most of the night, scared to death of the health crisis but in turn they (and the media) are creating a far worse crisis!
Think about this please and picture it. People sitting on their couch chain-smoking and drinking all day, because they are afraid of their health! Makes sense, right?
As logical people, how about we all defund the media, stop praising our failure of a governor and move on with our lives intelligently!
Ben Smith, Warrensburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!