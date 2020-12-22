Letter to the editor: Fear can be a killer, too

Editor:

I’m not a subscriber, not a huge President Trump supporter, I’m not a huge former Vice President Biden supporter. Actually, there aren’t many politicians I do support at this point. One thing I do support is what my eyes see and what my ears hear. I’m asking people to look around, see how people are acting, how they’re treating one another. It’s disgusting!

There is one common denominator — the media. WNYT, The Post-Star, MSNBC, CNN, FOX NEWS, NEWSMAX etc. I see the local headlines every day and the daily count of COVID-19 cases, and it’s beyond deceiving and appalling.

I just want to put things into local perspective. Here in Warren County we have the Cool Insuring Arena and we have the Aviation Mall Planet Fitness. If we had 14.5 Cool Insuring arenas at full maximum capacity, that’s about the population of Warren County.

The maximum capacity at the Queensbury Planet Fitness under NYSDOH guidelines because of COVID-19 is 1/3, that’s about the same number as the active cases in the county right now. Is that scary? Not really.