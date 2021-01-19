Letter to the editor: Fear and violence could be our future

Editor:

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, as I watched the mob of American traitors smash their way into the Capitol, I missed something. I missed it because I was stunned by what I was seeing. Mindless people roving through the Capitol, taking selfies. One girl telling a reporter it’s a revolution, we’re storming the Capitol; clueless as to what they were really doing.

There was the man in furs and horns, screaming out “freedom,” giving away the fact that he had watched the movie “Braveheart” too many times. Clearly, he had romanticized his role in this act of terrorism and was playing it out.

As I watched all of this unfold over the next few days, it began to dawn on me it was not what I was seeing, it was what I was missing, young people; where were the young people?

The vast majority of those storming the Capitol were white men between the ages of 30-50. There were a few younger and many older than that.

What is it that this group of people fear? Because it was not patriotism that brought them there, they’re not patriots, they’re traitors and it’s fear that brought them.