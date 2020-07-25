Letter to the editor: Farmers need clean water and Tedra Cobb

Editor:

Here’s what puzzles me.

We have two choices to represent us in Congress in the 21st district of New York: one, Tedra Cobb, who has lived here for 30 years and always worked for the common good. She was a firefighter, a legislator, and she founded a health care initiative that is still working for people who can’t afford to have regular insurance. She is opposed by Elise Stefanik, a person who never lived here. Her parents had a vacation house, and if you ask anyone in that area, they will tell you that they’ve never seen her.

But the biggest puzzle is Ms. Stefanik’s voting record. She favors the wealthy class most of the time and the middle class hardly at all. She supports big business 100% of the time and votes to tax the middle class. She has no time to help us to get broadband and she voted against the Clean Air Act. We have big companies dumping their poisons into our rivers. Yet, she found time to go to a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma to support a president who favors only his closest donors and relatives. And, of course, she didn’t wear a mask, so she could come back to us with a possible killing virus.