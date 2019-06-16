Editor:
I feel obliged to respectfully disagree with New York Appellate Division Justice Stan Pritzker’s dissent vote on farm workers’ right to unionize.
Labor unions’ history had its origin in the guild systems of the Roman Empire and spread across Europe as new skills were mastered. The Industrial Revolution struck a blow to these guilds as factory owners became more powerful in their ability to manipulate workers and government officials. You need only look at labor conditions of factory workers, adults and children.
Following the American Civil War, Congress passed, and the required number of states ratified the 13th and 14th Amendments, creating equal justice and due process for all. The Wagner Act of 1935 gave citizens the right of collective bargaining. However, two groups of workers were not included: agricultural and domestic. Why, you might ask? At the time, most farm workers were Mexican and most domestic workers were African-Americans.
Social Security, established in August 1935, also had exemptions: farm workers, domestic help, some teachers, nurses, library workers, and other specific occupations. Franklin Roosevelt caved into the demands of segregated southern states, on both pieces of legislation. Historically, there have always been efforts to lessen the power of unions. Strikes at the Ford plant resulted in numerous deaths, Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 limited unions as did Landrum-Griffin Act of 1959.
Regarding agriculture, Cesar Chavez organized the National Farm Worker’s Association in California in 1962. After a difficult start, in 1975, the state of California adopted the Agricultural Labor Relations Act, guaranteeing agricultural workers the right to unionize, collectively bargain and secret balloting. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Clinton in 1994.
Do farm workers in New York have the same rights as Californians? Do all residents of New York have an equal right to due process?
Paul Donaldson, Hartford