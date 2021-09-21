Letter to the editor: Family thankful for the hospital

Editor:

Recently, our family lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our hearts were hurting when she was unexpectedly in need of emergency care.

She was brought to Glens Falls Hospital ER by a dedicated team from the Granville Rescue Squad. Their compassion and professional treatment brought us comfort and hope.

Once in the ER, and following a thorough evaluation by the nurses, doctors and technicians, it soon became clear that, barring a miracle, she wouldn't be with us much longer.

She was admitted to Tower 3 and the entire team of nurses, social workers, aides and housekeepers, as well as the doctors, gave us comfort during this very difficult time. She was ultimately moved to Tower 2, where she received exceptional care by everyone who entered her room.

The kindness, compasion and professionalism were extraordinary. We have a great hospital, filled with kind, caring people. We should be grateful for all that they do. I know our family is. Thank you from the Quinlan family.

Thomas Quinlan, Granville

