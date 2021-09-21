 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Family thankful for the hospital

Letter to the editor: Family thankful for the hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Recently, our family lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our hearts were hurting when she was unexpectedly in need of emergency care.

She was brought to Glens Falls Hospital ER by a dedicated team from the Granville Rescue Squad. Their compassion and professional treatment brought us comfort and hope.

Once in the ER, and following a thorough evaluation by the nurses, doctors and technicians, it soon became clear that, barring a miracle, she wouldn't be with us much longer.

She was admitted to Tower 3 and the entire team of nurses, social workers, aides and housekeepers, as well as the doctors, gave us comfort during this very difficult time. She was ultimately moved to Tower 2, where she received exceptional care by everyone who entered her room.

The kindness, compasion and professionalism were extraordinary. We have a great hospital, filled with kind, caring people. We should be grateful for all that they do. I know our family is. Thank you from the Quinlan family.

Thomas Quinlan, Granville

Letter to the editor
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News