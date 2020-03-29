Letter to the editor: Families will have chance to save

Editor:

The slowdown of non-essential spending may be the silver lining. Within 90 days an average family can save thousands of dollars on non-essential spending and everyone will be fine.

Backing off a little on the disposable spending throttle may help a society gone mad readjust their spending habits for the better. Those $10-$15 stops at the local convenience store 4-5 times weekly add up. The gas card will not be maxed out and everyone will survive.

Families might even have to spend more than three hours together before being whisked off to a truly nonessential event. This will be more evident as both parents will see what the other is not spending on instead of blaming the busy lifestyle. An average family can save big money by taking the time to look at debit and credit card statements from one year ago.

The savings will also continue as the spring traveling for the sake of traveling will be suspended. Cook at home, enjoy your own families company and we will survive.

Try to live in reality and not escape from it through Instagram, Facebook and the desire to want to be seen or to be caught up, we will survive.