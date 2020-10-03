Letter to the editor: Facts say we should vote for Tedra Cobb

Editor:
Here’s a fun fact:
Tedra Cobb was a volunteer firefighter. As a first responder, she has a deep understanding of the need for community involvement in public safety. She has also worked shoulder to shoulder with prison guards as a bilingual educator in the prison system. Having been a part of it, Tedra Cobb understands and supports law enforcement.
Here’s a not-so-fun fact:
In her ad, Elise Stefanik falsely states that Tedra wants to defund police agencies. She lied. Cobb is on record as saying she does not support defunding police.
A few more not-so-fun facts:
On numerous occasions, Elise has voted to repeal the ACA, voted to defund Planned Parenthood, voted for a GOP health care plan that would eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions including pregnancy, post-partum depression and sexual assault. She voted against the Heroes Act. She voted to raise the cost of prescription drugs.
All these votes would remove access to affordable health care to tens of thousands of NY-21 constituents. The resulting out-of-pocket expenses are crippling, with a likely outcome of wiping out savings, loss of homes or no health care at all. Stefanik claims to have our monetary interests in mind by calling Cobb a childish name implying a raise in our taxes should Cobb be elected.
Clearly, Stefanik has no concerns about our personal finances. And just as clearly, Stefanik is more beholden to her corporate donors in the health insurance and pharmaceutical sectors than to her constituents.
Another fun fact:
Tedra Cobb will never lie to you. She has pledged to never take corporate PAC money. Tedra Cobb will serve only her constituents. Period.
Vote for the Biden/Harris ticket, and vote for Tedra Cobb. She deserves our votes, and the 21st Congressional District deserves Tedra Cobb.
MaryLou Stern, Greenwich
