Letter to the editor: Facts say we should vote for Tedra Cobb

Editor:

Here’s a fun fact:

Tedra Cobb was a volunteer firefighter. As a first responder, she has a deep understanding of the need for community involvement in public safety. She has also worked shoulder to shoulder with prison guards as a bilingual educator in the prison system. Having been a part of it, Tedra Cobb understands and supports law enforcement.

Here’s a not-so-fun fact:

In her ad, Elise Stefanik falsely states that Tedra wants to defund police agencies. She lied. Cobb is on record as saying she does not support defunding police.

A few more not-so-fun facts:

On numerous occasions, Elise has voted to repeal the ACA, voted to defund Planned Parenthood, voted for a GOP health care plan that would eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions including pregnancy, post-partum depression and sexual assault. She voted against the Heroes Act. She voted to raise the cost of prescription drugs.