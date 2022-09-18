Letter to the editor: Facts are ignored by fake patriots, writer

In my opinion I think the biggest threat to our democracy are not only Trump and Fox News, but all these rabid Maga voters that are still out there. These people who attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6th killed a police officer and maimed many others with weapons including the American flag.

It was disgusting to me to see one of them carrying the Confederate flag into the Capitol. The Maga crowd actually believe that what occurred on Jan. 6th was patriotic. These Maga people fact check nothing and believe everything Fox News and Trump tell them. If they did fact check they wouldn't believe all the BS fed by them. They hate all liberals because we want clean air and clean water for ourselves and our children. They hate all Black people, Latinos, and Muslims that they think are all terrorists, and use derogatory names for people, like their juvenile idol Trump. Even though Trump bragged about grabbing women by their private parts they think it's OK and some probably think he is cool for doing that. I was appalled that a Post-Star letter writer referred to all Americans who believe the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago was warranted as fools.