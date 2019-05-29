Editor:
Regarding the latest environmental editorial from The Post-Star, which by the way, is doing great reporting on issues regarding pollution in our towns. Despite Wheelabrator saying their trash incinerator in Hudson Falls does not harm anyone, the facts are (from 2014 data) that the trash plant emits 26 pounds (yes, pounds) of mercury every year and Lehigh Cement that is about three miles away emits 25 pounds. That is 51 pounds of mercury! And, what about the fact that both industries sit on the banks of the Hudson River! And, what could be seeping into the river? The town of Catskill was able to keep Wheelabrator from taking the toxic ash from three plants (including Hudson Falls) to dump in a quarry near the Hudson, because the ash would seep into their aquifers, and the river.
Thank you Post-Star (especially Gwen Craig) for reporting on these crucial issues!
Pema Reed, Queensbury