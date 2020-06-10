Letter to the editor: Fabric of country is being tested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Murder in the third degree became the subject of conversation over breakfast and the morning news shows. We didn't know what it meant. Turns out, murder in the third (in Minnesota) is defined as depraved-heart murder "without the intent to effect the death of any person..."

I cannot justify any of the violence happening around the country as a result of the death of George Floyd but I also cannot understand or abide any charge that uses the word "unintentional." When you press your knee on the neck of a handcuffed man for eight or nine minutes — and that man keeps saying, "I can't breathe" — there is nothing unintentional about it. It was nothing less than a lynching by cop on camera and it should be called what it is.

The very fabric of our country is being tested by an inexcusable act. It is long past time for this type of hatred to stop and for all of us, as citizens, to stand together. I don't expect it to happen but I hope every day that we find a way forward.

Vincent Palazzo, South Glens Falls

