 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Extra unemployment makes no sense

Letter to the editor: Extra unemployment makes no sense

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I never understood the extra money for people on unemployment. They are going to get an extra $1,200 a month because of the pandemic. It doesn’t make any sense. If they were laid off without this pandemic, they wouldn’t be getting this extra money. It’s not like this extra money they are getting is helping fight the pandemic.

It seems to me that this money could be spread to everyone and to help keep small businesses alive. I know I could use an extra $1,200 a month, as I am sure everyone could.

I’d like the government to tell us why this is the way it is. Everyone should be questioning this. You the higher ups are still getting their money!

Gary Jarvis, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News