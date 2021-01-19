Letter to the editor: Extra unemployment makes no sense

Editor:

I never understood the extra money for people on unemployment. They are going to get an extra $1,200 a month because of the pandemic. It doesn’t make any sense. If they were laid off without this pandemic, they wouldn’t be getting this extra money. It’s not like this extra money they are getting is helping fight the pandemic.

It seems to me that this money could be spread to everyone and to help keep small businesses alive. I know I could use an extra $1,200 a month, as I am sure everyone could.

I’d like the government to tell us why this is the way it is. Everyone should be questioning this. You the higher ups are still getting their money!

Gary Jarvis, Queensbury

