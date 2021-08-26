Letter to the editor: Extra money for unemployed hurt business

Editor:

If you're like me, then you have taken some time this summer to enjoy what summer is all about, rest and relaxation in your favorite vacation spot.

On vacations, everyone enjoys going out to dinner, but when you arrive they can’t seat your family, even though there are many open tables.

So, instead, you check out a small shop nearby but it’s closed because their hours are reduced. As a last resort you go to get ice cream but you have to wait in line for 45 minutes because only two people are working.

Each of these places has flyers hanging that say “short-staffed.” All of this stems from one reason, the CARES Act.

On March 27, 2020 the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law. This allowed states to provide unemployment benefits to workers affected by the pandemic who wouldn’t normally be eligible for them. During the beginning of the pandemic, the CARES Act helped provide stability for those struggling financially but it is now causing more chaos than harmony.