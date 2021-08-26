Letter to the editor: Extra money for unemployed hurt business

Editor:
If you're like me, then you have taken some time this summer to enjoy what summer is all about, rest and relaxation in your favorite vacation spot.
On vacations, everyone enjoys going out to dinner, but when you arrive they can’t seat your family, even though there are many open tables.
So, instead, you check out a small shop nearby but it’s closed because their hours are reduced. As a last resort you go to get ice cream but you have to wait in line for 45 minutes because only two people are working.
Each of these places has flyers hanging that say “short-staffed.” All of this stems from one reason, the CARES Act.
On March 27, 2020 the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law. This allowed states to provide unemployment benefits to workers affected by the pandemic who wouldn’t normally be eligible for them. During the beginning of the pandemic, the CARES Act helped provide stability for those struggling financially but it is now causing more chaos than harmony.
The unemployment wages from the CARES Act includes an added benefit of $300 a week — at first, it was $600 — which is higher than one’s normal working wage, so why go to work when you can make more money staying home? This has been many civilians' philosophy for the past year which has, in turn, caused staff shortages across the United States.
This law is set to end on Sept. 6, 2021 but its effects on business will last for years to come.
Ella Lindheimer, Stephentown