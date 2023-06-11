Until now, southern states and border towns have been dealing with the humanitarian crisis of thousands of refugees, mostly now from Venezuela, fleeing their home places desperate to find safe refuge in our United States, to work and support their families. Their harsh and dangerous travels make me think of our ancestors leaving their homes, families, and crossing oceans with their belongings, all for what they hoped to find here, a better life.

Our southern border is overwhelmed. More than 60,000 immigrants still await entry at the border. Reasons for this worsening humanitarian crisis include:

Immigration laws outdated

Congress cannot agree on how to revise the laws

Failed and authoritarian states in the Western Hemisphere with struggling economies, no jobs, and violence

Thousands of asylum-seeking refugees have recently been moved to New York City, now running out of housing and resources. NYC is asking for assistance from upstate counties. It’s our turn to help. Individuals, organizations, churches need to step up. Negative ideas about the immigrants and why they want to move here; worrying about financial costs; expecting our capacity (housing, school, health systems) to be overwhelmed and inadequate act as barriers to creativity. Political leaders labeling these homeless and exhausted immigrants as illegal, blunts our empathy. The immigrants are legally in America until they complete the asylum process in the courts.

The skills, resilience, and community spirit of North Country citizens will bring success settling perhaps 60 refugees into our community.

A few ideas:

Housing in hotels, churches, individual homes, unused school rooms (NY will pay for housing during initial settlement)

Volunteering as “navigators” to assist with driving, social services, medical appointments, etc.

Spanish translating with mobile phone programs

Please call the Warren County administrator to offer ideas and help at 518-761-6539.

Diane Collins,

Glens Falls