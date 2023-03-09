I am relieved that the Lake George ProcellaCOR experiment will not be executed. I thank Judge (Robert) Muller for his decision, as well as the LGA, the Hague and the Ticonderoga communities for their support. My family has enjoyed our home on Silver Bay (and drinking the water of Lake George) for the past 75 years.

However, there still is the milfoil in the lake that needs to be removed! So, what are the alternatives? My avocation as a scuba diver has taken me to the depths of the lake from its north to south basins. I can relate to the tedium and difficulty of hand picking the milfoil — especially the hard-to-get places.

I was wondering if the following alternative has been considered: since we are in the 21st century, and herbicides are so 20th century, robots have now been integrated into all walks of life. We have “bots” on planets evaluating soils, bots that perform surgery, bots that build cars, and bots that vacuum floors and rugs. Why can’t we build a system of bots to pick the milfoil? What a great project for a team of engineers and/or secondary school STEM students. I’m sure Woods Hole has some undersea bot prototypes. Just think; bots could work year-round harvesting milfoil, and they could spend long hours underwater and not be affected by the cold.

I am just sayin!

Linda Kasal Fusco,

Queensbury, NY