Letter to the editor: Explore motivations for Sept. 11

Editor:

Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the destructive events of September 11, 2001, with lots of observances and recognition of the tremendous loss of life.

What concerns me is that there seems to me no impetus to explore what drove the hijackers and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Ramzi Yousef and Osama Bin Laden to plan and instigate the attack on 9/11.

Ostensibly, the rationale was because the U.S. was defiling the sacred land of Saudi Arabia by stationing "infidel" U.S. soldiers on Muslim “holy ground.” As a psychiatrist, I wonder if there was some other desecration that happened to the inner or personal lives of these men that the U.S. became a scapegoat cover-up for?

What really prompted their desire for vengeance on the U.S.? One can always note incidents where the U.S. policies have been destructive and desecrating for Muslims. e.g. our blind support of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Another disturbing element of 9/11 is a cover-up of how this attack was financed. The Bush administration inhibited exploration of the Saudi connections and Saudi financing. I haven’t heard of any further inquiry into this.