I've learned from neighbors and social media of a growing movement to “dump” their Twin Bridges (TB) waste collection to prove their disgust with the company's recent — and sneaky way of getting in the sewage sludge bed with Casella, Saratoga Biochar Co. and Moreau's ethically challenged elected officials — those energetically promoting a so-called fertilizer plant in Moreau Industrial Park.

Unfortunately, the dirty word “b-----t” probably wouldn't be allowed here.

So let me simply provide general alternatives to overall residential and commercial waste collection that everyone throughout the region can consider as their more energetic way of defending their health and environment.

Patronize the several municipal, taxpayer-subsidized transfer stations. The more modest fees for bagged garbage are usually offset by free drop-off of recyclables and yard waste. Composted yard waste can be taken away for free (and it doesn't contain the hazardous chemical-laden sewage sludge).

Join with neighbors to take turns bringing trash/recyclables to the stations.

Shop around for waste collection companies for the best deal, especially one that locks in its fee for at least a year.

Arrange for collection twice per month rather than weekly.

Customers who don't normally fill their garbage/recyclable barrels could share capacity with a friend or neighbor and split the cost. This is especially helpful to seniors and others on fixed incomes, and people who can't drive to the transfer stations.

Establish an at-home compost pile.

There are more alternatives people can share as we fight to preserve Moreau, surrounding communities, our health and the environment — all of which have been scarred for generations by big business, polluters, politics, greed and disdain for ordinary people. They have a three-word vocabulary: “Money! Your money!”

I encourage everyone to spread the (b------t) word and vote Moreau United in November.

Dominic Tom,

Moreau