Letter to the editor: Experience makes her an outstanding candidate

Editor:

Rosemarie Earl, long a resident of Lake George and for 28 years working as a school counselor at Lake George High School, has now decided to run for the Board of Education.

Rosemarie, now retired, is a taxpayer, but a taxpayer with detailed knowledge of our district, with no "people to protect," no vested interest in programs to protect, just the interest that led her to work with students in the first place — to provide them with a quality education at a fiscally responsible cost. Rosemarie, in her 15 years of K-12 director of guidance, was the person trying to fit all the demands of scheduling courses and teachers in the school's master calendar.

Now she is free to apply her detailed knowledge of what she learned over the years for the benefit of all the taxpayers of the Lake George Central School District.

To assume that a person who had worked in the school would not be in favor of cutting costs responsibly is incorrect.

To think that Rosemarie Earl would have some knowledge of what was effective and where to cut smartly is correct.