Letter to the editor: Expanding on data in PCB story

Editor:

I wish to correct misinterpretations of my 2007 blood PCB study made by Kathleen Moore in her Feb. 11 story, entitled “Researchers: PCBs causing Warren County's high cancer rate, not smoking.”

The study participants were not a random sample of all Glens Falls residents; they were between 55 and 74 years old. This is important, because it is well known that levels of PCBs in blood increase significantly with age. Using the 2009 study by Patterson et al. referred to by Moore, the median PCB blood levels for persons 60 years or older in the USA is 2.17 parts per billion (ppb) versus a median 0.83 ppb for total population.

Comparing the 2.17 ppb value for those 60 or older to the median value of 3.23 ppb in our Glens Falls residents means that relative difference between Glens Falls and the American population of similar age is 49%, not 289%.

We found two possible explanations for why PCBs in blood were moderately higher in Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and Fort Edward — consumption of fish caught from contaminated portions of the Hudson River; and air levels of PCBs inside the homes.