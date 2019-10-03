Editor:
The road work being done at Exit 18 on the Northway continues to exhibit dangerous conditions for drivers utilizing both exit and entrance ramps. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the north bound ramp does not exist. You have a direct merge into the now narrowed roadway. Looking back to see if the inside lane is clear is blocked by the barrels placed on the shoulder. Someone needs to address this issue before there is an accident there.
Dave Shepherd, Chestertown