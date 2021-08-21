Letter to the editor: Exempt collectors from car safety bill

Editor:

We are members of car clubs that specialize in older collector cars, including ambulances, hearses, flower cars and other altered vehicles. We display our cars at shows and club events and are not involved in any activity where our cars are used for commercial purposes.

In fact, we refuse to even loan them as a favor for weddings, etc. The cars are only driven occasionally.

It goes without saying that the horrible limousine crash that took so many precious lives was a tragedy for the families and loved ones that could have been avoided.

Action to prevent such a crash of this kind was needed. Prevention of an unsafe vehicle used commercially or by the private sector must happen and our organization fully supports that action.

Unfortunately, New York, in an attempt to enact legislation that would stop these tragedies from happening, has included collector cars as well.

As of today, those of us who have cars that have been altered will no longer be able to have them inspected. This is because we have to get our cars recertified to 2011 federal standards. Coach builders are not willing to certify a 1980s car to a 2011 standard.