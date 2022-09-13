Letter to the editor: Excuse yourself and you accuse yourself

It hurts when a traitor is cornered by the truth, doesn’t it Elise?

Elise Stefanik colluded with her fellow insurrectionist supporting members of Congress to stop the certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6th and is, by definition, a traitor to American democracy. And her opponent, Democratic Party candidate Matt Castelli, well-schooled through his service as a counterterrorism official during both the Obama and Trump administrations, recognized her betrayal to support the Big Lie and to declare the truth: Stefanik is a traitor.

In response, Stefanik charged her flunky, Alex DeGrasse to spew out a tirade in defense, a red vomit of heavily-laden adjectives attacking Matt Castelli with unsubstantiated attacks that he “launched a deep-state coup against President Trump.”

Matt Castelli was called unhinged, deranged, a liberal downstate Democrat, gun-banning, tax-hiking, Green New Deal hugging socialist!

What’s pathetic, if laughable, is the vicious name-calling is an obvious attempt to deflect from the fact that Stefanik is supporting her own coup against the fairly elected Biden administration. People aren’t stupid, Elise.

In French it’s qui s'excuse s'accuse, or, in English, he who excuses himself accuses himself: making excuses reveals a guilty conscience.

But Stefanik and her flying monkeys led by her General DeGrasse have no conscience. There is no defense from the truth. She’s persisted in advancing Trump’s election lie and thereby she is a traitor by association. She defends the indefensible behavior of Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at his beach resort, so she, too, conspires in illegal activity and is thereby a traitor. She’s mistakenly hitched her wagon to the Trump Traitor Train, and is so blinded by her greed for power that she doesn’t see what’s coming around the next bend. A pity she doesn’t know how to get off before it crashes.

Agata Stanford, Glens Falls