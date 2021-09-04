Letter to the editor: Excuse me while I have a laugh

Editor:

Oh, yes, Stefanik, Biden isn't fit to be our president, but your Trump was.

Pardon me, while I have a good laugh. Yes, he made America great with A wall to keep people out, children taken from their parents and put in ugly cages. That, and texting and Tweeting, how great.

How come Trump got a slap on the wrist for all his shenanigans and Cuomo was crucified? I don't condone either one, but why the double standard?

Being the age that I am, I hope I never see Trump back again, but I know that people still love him. The answer I see is they are still the bullies and haters they were in school.

I knew many just like them in my life. I'm glad my parents weren't turned away to live in a free America and I am always grateful.

I will wish our president strength, courage and faith, and that he will lead our country with love, compassion and intelligence.

I don't have to be loyal to a party, I go with what my heart tells me.

I also pray for us all to be safe from this virus and for it to be gone.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

