Letter to the editor: Examine candidates before you go vote

I am an enrolled independent voter, selecting candidates based on their policies, reputation, resume, etc., not political party. I am flummoxed by the number of Elise signs in area front yards. I wonder if the residents know she voted to overturn the 2020 election, having expressed “concerns” about the 2020 election. Is she oblivious to the facts of 60 court cases denying any fraud due to lack of evidence? Is she oblivious to the 50 secretaries of state certifying the election results in their states? She also ignores the statements of the United States attorney general saying there was no appreciable fraud.

I wonder if these residents know that she voted against the American Rescue Plan and is now taking credit for some of its benefits. I wonder if these residents know she voted against the other five major bills passed by Congress this year, even though each of them will bring huge benefits to the North Country. Why? Because her politics, not wanting to see the other party get credit for “governing.”

She clearly has stopped serving her 21st District constituents and has become a MAGA cultist. She has violated her oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States so many times, it is clear she favors autocracy over our representative democracy, win no matter the cost. Say anything, right or wrong.

Is this someone you want to represent you in D.C.? Are you not concerned about your hard-earned freedoms? Would you like America to become like Russia or Iran where there are no freedoms?

Please do freedom-loving Americans a huge favor and examine carefully what each candidate stands for before casting your vote. The time spent will be well worth saving our democracy. Remember, political parties do not govern, people do.

John S. Shafer, Cleverdale