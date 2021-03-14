Letter to the editor: Ex-president will be GOP wrecking ball

Editor:

So, Elise Stefanik! "It makes your skin crawl," that the governor of New York has some accusations against him.

You know what makes my skin crawl? You do. You don't say "boo" about a president of the U.S. who lies constantly and has been impeached twice, but that does not make your skin crawl? I'm sure you are still kissing his ring and that does not make your skin crawl?

My opinion is that your former boss, in the next four years, will actually be a wrecking ball for the Republican Party. I am, or maybe was, a registered Republican, Elise, I will never vote for you again, even though I have in the past. I am also pleased that many of my friends share my feelings. Our local Republicans are great!

I do have one hope and that is that our former president will ultimately be involved in so many lawsuits that he may eventually (hopefully, within four years) be spending time in a secure location.

Bill Wildermuth, Adirondack

