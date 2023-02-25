In response to the town of Moreau newsletter that was unsigned, I would like to state that Mr. Kusnierz misstated that I was double-dipping. He knows full well that I was entitled to town of Moreau health benefits, I chose with full board approval to receive $50 a month as a buyout for not taking the insurance while other employees were receiving anywhere from $300-$600 a month as a buyout if they decided to seek other insurance.

As far as I’m receiving health benefits from the county of Saratoga, and I also receive reimbursement for Medicare, as do all retirees, that had nothing to do with my $50 a month I was receiving from the town. While it is true you are allowed to accept campaign contributions, but why in 2021 while running unopposed you accepted thousands of dollars in contributions? What remains unanswered is why you refused to continue Judge Alden’s health insurance after 35 years of loyal service to the town of Moreau. It was always agreed upon that he would be the last justice to receive health benefits upon retirement.

When, instead, you chose to cut off those benefits. Also, there remains an unanswered question as to why Councilman Donahue was taken all committee posts.

I’m sorry but this does not pass the “smell test” as I stated before. Could this be in retribution for those of us who didn’t always agree with you? Again take a good hard look in the mirror at yourself.

I’m very proud to have served as a sergeant to the Sheriff’s Office and 22 years as town justice. I would like to thank each and every person who supported me over time.

Edward J. Tracy,

retired Moreau town justice,

Clermont, Fla.