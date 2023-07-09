Really? Does anyone honestly still believe that human-caused climate change is a hoax? With temperatures reaching 116 F. in Texas, the hottest June in history world wide, half the U.S. and Canada smothered with dense smoke from forest fires, and carbon dioxide levels at 417.06 ppm, when anything above 350 ppm was considered the highest we could go without triggering serious effects, this belief is untenable.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's projections of climate change are falling short of the rapidity at which climate change is happening. Why? They can predict what happens if a certain amount of CO2 enters the atmosphere, but how about the feedback mechanisms this triggers? For instance — how do they predict the number and severity of forest fires there will be, sending an extra amount of CO2 into the atmosphere. How much particulate matter from these fires will fall on Arctic ice making it darker and causing the ice to melt instead of reflecting the heat back into space, thus opening up more dark sea and land to absorb even more heat. Feedback mechanisms such as this are speeding up climate change unpredictably.