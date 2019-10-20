Editor:
As Election Day approaches and there are seats to be filled on the Town Board in Moreau, I would like the voters in the town to consider several things.
I hope that they haven’t forgotten what the powers to be in the town did to a good, decent man, John ”JD” Donohue, when he stepped forward to run for Town Council. They did everything in their power, including hiring private investigators, to keep him off the ballot. This kind of political game playing certainly has no place in a small town like ours. People should be encouraged to run for office and let the voters decide who they wish to represent them. To his credit “JD” persevered and will appear on two lines on the Nov. 5 ballot.
I also want to point out that the three incumbents who are running Mr. Kusnierz, Ms. LeClair and Mr. Van Tassel were all involved in the effort to force “JD” out of the race. None of them will be getting my vote. Voters should also be aware that although the ballot will state “Vote for Two” for the council seats, it is not mandatory to vote for two. I will be casting my vote for Mr. Donohue “only” and encourage other voters to do the same.
John Bradwell, Gansevoort