Editor:
A very old political slogan is very appropriate in the current election for Salem town supervisor. “Don’t change horses in the middle of the stream!” applies to critical situations of unfinished business, which can only be dealt with by a leader who has already invested an extraordinary amount of time and effort and who has a clear plan to finish the job. Salem came very close to being without a Health Center. Eleven months ago, Evera Sue Clary put a stop to the downward spiral of Salem health care and began a determined journey toward restoring the quality of health care that Salem and Shushan deserve.
It has been a long and arduous process; demanding research, establishing contacts, finding allies, attending meetings. It takes a certain personality and great dedication to pull this off. There is much more to be done before effective health care is returned to Salem. Salem residents cannot afford to have this process start over; for negotiations to start over, new contacts to be made and new alliances formed. We must elect Sue to complete this process and serve as town supervisor for many other projects she is working on.
As a Salem native, Sue is very aware of the health problems that many of our people face. We have a large elderly population in Salem, of which I am one. Many of these folks find it difficult to travel to receive health care and they depend on our local clinic. We live in a farming community where accidents are all too common and the time to deal with them is critical.
Evera Sue Clary appreciates these concerns and she has the heart, the know-how and the determination to address them. I also support Christine Michael, a professional grant writer, who will be a great help!
Herb Perkins, Salem