Letter to the editor: Especially affected by the horror of 9/11

Watching C-SPAN this morning of 9/11, I am still especially affected by the horror of that day. Our 2 boys are alive today only because there is a God. How else could you explain our good fortune?

For many years, our eldest son was chief financial officer of a foreign import firm on the 54th floor of Tower #2. He and his wife had recently divorced so he came and told us he was considering quitting his job. He only saw his children Wednesday nights and he wanted to be nearer to them to spend some quality time with them. My advice was to keep his great job and work it out somehow, but, he finally had his way and moved up to the Bronx approximately 3 months before the towers came down. I make it a point never to give him advice anymore.

The day before the hit, our youngest son, a programmer extraordinaire, was given an assignment to provide his expertise to a staff of people at Citibank in midtown Manhattan. Early next morning, he left Ridgewood, N.J., for Hoboken where he tubed under the Hudson to catch an uptown subway. The subway was under the twin towers. Quite early he did so, arriving at Citibank in mid-Manhattan just in time to witness the towers coming down. The city was in lockdown so his wife, who had an appointment in Brooklyn, was frantic as she couldn't return home for several days.

One quarter of our country was born after this horror and will never know it. As for my wife and myself, all I can say is thank God there is a God, we never forget.

Gene Casella, Queensbury