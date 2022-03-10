Letter to the editor: Equal Pay Day is March 15 in US

Editor:

March 15 is National Equal Pay Day. It is earlier this year because so many women have had to leave the workplace in the past two years because of COVID and care for their families. Equal Pay Day is the symbolic day when all full-time working women's wages equal the wages earned by all full-time working men in the prior year.

Equal pay is only one part of the issue for women. The kind of work done by very many women in the home health care industry and in child care outside of the home is severely undervalued. The work is essential: we need a significant economic shift to demand fair pay for essential workers.

If all women in all job categories in New York state got equal and fair pay, they could better afford to pay their rent and buy groceries without supplemental help from social services. The other issue is a massive shortage in care workers and other frontline workers — equal pay would help address this shortage by giving a fair, living wage to those seeking work.

Join the NYS Equal Pay Day activities on March 15. A legislative briefing with Sen. Ramos and Assemblywoman Joyner will take place at 9:30 a.m. at bit.ly/SalaryRangeBrief. A live rally will take place in New York City that can be accessed virtually — New York City has passed a Salary Range Law. There will also be a national Twitter Hour for Equal Pay Day.

Nan Scinta, PowHer NY, a coalition of over 100 women's organizations in NYS and AAUW, NYS public policy vice president

