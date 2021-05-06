Letter to the editor: Environmental record praised

Editor:
While many naysayers would like to push the narrative that Republicans are ambivalent toward protecting the environment, that is not the case with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
In addition to introducing and co-sponsoring several pieces of legislation that provide funding to protect the environment, the congresswoman is a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. Just this past week, the congresswoman recently co-sponsored the Trillion Trees Act of 2021, a bipartisan bill that focuses on smart forest management and a market-based approach to address today’s climate challenges. The bill proposes that if passed, the U.S would be at the forefront of conserving, restoring and growing 1 trillion trees worldwide and working toward reducing an amount equivalent to two-thirds of all man-made emissions remaining in the atmosphere today.
The congresswoman’s record on the environment continues to speak for itself. She has been successful in fighting to provide both funding and protection for the North Country. Whether it is advocating for $15 million for the Lake Champlain Basin Program, or funds for crucial farm conservation programs, the congresswoman recognizes how vital the environment is to the North Country. Her commitment to logical legislation that works to protect both the environment and the growing economies of both the North Country and the United States should be commended.
Cassandra Lavarge, Gansevoort