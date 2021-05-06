Letter to the editor: Environmental record praised

Editor:

While many naysayers would like to push the narrative that Republicans are ambivalent toward protecting the environment, that is not the case with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

In addition to introducing and co-sponsoring several pieces of legislation that provide funding to protect the environment, the congresswoman is a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. Just this past week, the congresswoman recently co-sponsored the Trillion Trees Act of 2021, a bipartisan bill that focuses on smart forest management and a market-based approach to address today’s climate challenges. The bill proposes that if passed, the U.S would be at the forefront of conserving, restoring and growing 1 trillion trees worldwide and working toward reducing an amount equivalent to two-thirds of all man-made emissions remaining in the atmosphere today.