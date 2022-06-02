Letter to the editor: Entertainment glorifies violence

Editor:

With all the mass shootings going on lately, everyone is harping on gun control, and rightfully so. However, I was thinking, maybe it’s not the right direction. I feel the root of all this is really the mental attitude of the generation.

My thinking is that our entertainment industry is turning out too many productions promoting violence in every form. Movies do not seem to sell at the box office unless things are being blown up, bodies are being mutilated, people are performing feats that are far from reality. Gore is more prevalent than not. The adrenaline has to be at peak all the time.

Computer games constantly encourage killing in one form or another. What does this do to young minds? Human life has no value. It’s only a game we know, but growing up, slowly it starts to become the norm, it starts to be the way of life.

The entertainment industry is huge with plenty of power, and money fueled by advertising, which is my point, it is constantly selling kill, kill, kill to the upcoming generations.

We need true leaders in office, who are fearless enough to look into this facet of the mass shooting problem. Gun control in itself, I think, will not do it.

Frank Casazza, Queensbury

