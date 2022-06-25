Letter to the editor: Enough with the 'hateful rhetoric'

Log on to any of Elise Stefanik's social media pages and there is for certain a tweet about how someone else is to blame for X, Y or Z problem.

There are no solutions to any problems we're facing.

This is classic tactic use to divert attention like any great illusionist knows how to do, to hide what they are really doing, and in Elise's case she is thinking of herself.

As a person who has been in the television industry for 10-plus years, these are classic tactics used by everyone, most notably and recently her benefactor and close ally Trump.

For someone whose home state was home to both the most deadly foreign attack as well as most recently a mass shooting based on race, you would think she would have more to offer than “thoughts and prayers,” yet she blocks gun reform, because why? It's not in her financial interest.

She constantly touts she is for the people but only comes around for photo ops, and doesn’t know what daily life is like here. Maybe if she would do interviews on other media outlets, like someone whose is competent to serve, than only on those that serve her agenda, she may come off like she cares.

All she is about these days is acting like a child when they know they did something wrong, trying to divert you from the truth so they can get away with the act. Like Liz Cheney said, "there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain” and Elise knows that, that’s why she is trying to throw up the smokescreen with the lies, finger-pointing and hateful rhetoric.

Michael William, Queensbury

