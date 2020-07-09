Letter to the editor: Enough is enough from Trump on virus

Editor:

It is one thing for a leader to lead without any direction. It is an entirely different scenario for a leader to lead in the wrong direction. Over the past two weeks, Trump held campaign rallies in Tulsa and Phoenix.

It is undisputed that in the last several days, the United States broke a record in terms of new positive COVID-19 cases; to the tune of over 40,000 per day. In contrast, at the beginning of this virus, New York was the epicenter of this deadly disease. At present, New York has one of the lowest rates of infection, one of the lowest states with COVID-19 related deaths, and one of the lowest statistics of new admissions into hospitals. This is in part due to the appropriate and thoughtful decisions of Governor Cuomo.

On the other hand, we have a president who has made light of the virus, who has lied, misled, and who acts contrary to the recommendations of renowned public health officials.

At his two rallies, Trump appeared before a crowd of about 6,000 people (Tulsa) and approximately 3,000 people (Phoenix). Of course, he was without a mask. More concerning was the fact that a majority of the attendees did not wear one either.

The crowd applauded as he called the virus, the “China Virus” and “Kung Flu.”