Letter to the editor: Enjoy the little patches of wilderness we have

Editor:

I had watched the road widen and the construction trucks gather in amongst the wild flowers on the corner of Bay and Haviland. However, I was still shocked when I saw what had become of the wildflower field and the forested edge surrounding it. The destruction was complete; the corner unrecognizable. As I drove on, I cried.

I cried with the realization that next summer the corner would be awash in unnatural light rather than illuminated by the twinkling of thousands of fireflies. I thought of the sleeping firefly larvae that had been in the soil that had been scraped from the land. The generation that would never awaken, never live to fly, flash, and produce more fireflies as they had since time immemorial.

I cried for my son who used that land as a connection to nature. When my son found a luna moth dying amongst the confusion of a convenience store parking lot, he brought him here. This little piece of wildness was a place my son held worthy as a grave for a moth as extraordinary as a luna.