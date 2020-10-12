Letter to the editor: Enjoy the little patches of wilderness we have

Editor:
I had watched the road widen and the construction trucks gather in amongst the wild flowers on the corner of Bay and Haviland. However, I was still shocked when I saw what had become of the wildflower field and the forested edge surrounding it. The destruction was complete; the corner unrecognizable. As I drove on, I cried.
I cried with the realization that next summer the corner would be awash in unnatural light rather than illuminated by the twinkling of thousands of fireflies. I thought of the sleeping firefly larvae that had been in the soil that had been scraped from the land. The generation that would never awaken, never live to fly, flash, and produce more fireflies as they had since time immemorial.
I cried for my son who used that land as a connection to nature. When my son found a luna moth dying amongst the confusion of a convenience store parking lot, he brought him here. This little piece of wildness was a place my son held worthy as a grave for a moth as extraordinary as a luna.
But mostly I cried for myself and for others like me. I used to sit at that light and gaze at the milkweed and the goldenrod, watching the monarch and swallowtail butterflies going about their lives. Those brief moments spent looking out from the chaos of traffic and into the window of nature brought peace to my heart.
I wrote this letter in recognition and deep gratitude for all of the little patches of wildness that offer us so much if we take the time to pause and enjoy them. As they rapidly disappear from our communities, a piece of us disappears along with them.
Beth Bidwell, Queensbury
