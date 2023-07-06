The number of times I get on the phone of late and can barely understand the person I am conversing with is astounding. So few can hardly speak English but that begs the question. How in heaven's name did English ever become the secondary language it is. Just about everybody, everywhere, speaks our language, good or bad as it may be. Everybody understands some English. Why and how, I'll never know.

If ever there was a ridiculous language, it's English. It is by far, the world's most confusing language on earth. I would think maybe Japanese, Chinese or Swahili are harder but come on, I don't believe any language is as confusing as English. We are so used to it. We grew up with it, never bothered to question it.

How many languages have words that sound the same but mean otherwise. How many languages have words spelled the same but mean something different. How many languages have words that are spelled different but are pronounced the same. If rough, tough and enough sound like “uff” why then is through pronounced like another word, threw. To, too and two all have different meanings. A classic is my adopted granddaughter who comes from Kazakhstan. Trying her best to understand, the other day she asked my son if he would like some ice cream. He said “would I”. Puzzled, she never stopped scanning his face. Where was the “wood eye”? My wife is Polish, or is she polish?

There is no end to the insanity. You have to wonder about the English, but maybe not, don't they drive on the wrong side of the street? So when you make that next phone call, it really has to make you wonder. How can they speak our language. A lot of gobble-de-gook?

Gene Casella,

Queensbury