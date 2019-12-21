Letter to the editor: Engaging conversation from left and right

As I walked alone to my car Wednesday night, adorned with a pro impeachment sign, a gentleman in a Trump 2020 hat let me know he was headed home to watch Tucker Carlson. My response was to respectfully bid him an enjoyable time doing so. As we crossed the street, I thanked him as my "neighbor" for not being mean or nasty. He walked back in my direction, responding that his child is a Marine that fights for my freedom. I thanked him for her service and added that I hoped she would never have to be put in harm's way. The conversation continued with him expressing that he likes Tulsi Gabbard, that if she were the nominee, she would get his vote. We both lamented the idea of voting for the "lesser of two evils." He shared that the last time he was out in protest was during Vietnam. As we parted ways he recalled that Eisenhower had warned against the military industrial complex.