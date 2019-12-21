Letter to the editor: Engaging conversation from left and right

Editor:
As I walked alone to my car Wednesday night, adorned with a pro impeachment sign, a gentleman in a Trump 2020 hat let me know he was headed home to watch Tucker Carlson. My response was to respectfully bid him an enjoyable time doing so. As we crossed the street, I thanked him as my "neighbor" for not being mean or nasty. He walked back in my direction, responding that his child is a Marine that fights for my freedom. I thanked him for her service and added that I hoped she would never have to be put in harm's way. The conversation continued with him expressing that he likes Tulsi Gabbard, that if she were the nominee, she would get his vote. We both lamented the idea of voting for the "lesser of two evils." He shared that the last time he was out in protest was during Vietnam. As we parted ways he recalled that Eisenhower had warned against the military industrial complex.
I could have said so much; Who benefits from war? From civil discord? How does antagonistic behavior benefit our community/country? I would encourage him to follow the money.
I'm sure I didn't react to his initial comment as expected, my hope is that next time the opportunity arises, he will ask questions of those with opposing views rather than try to bait them into an argument.
Jessica LaSarso, Queensbury