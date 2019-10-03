Editor:
In an earlier letter to the editor, (Post-Star, Sept. 10, page 6A) I calculated what would be needed to build a solar-electric power plant (SPP) to replace the soon-to-be-closed 2000 MWe Indian Point Energy Center in Westchester County.
A consortium of foreign companies has proposed to build a large-scale solar power farm in India. Coincidentally, this plant has the same nameplate capacity as my hypothetical SPP, that is, 4000 MWe. The estimated price tag is $4 billion. A 2000 MWe pumped-storage hydropower plant would be needed to provide power and energy at night from excess energy produced during the day.
The 1000 MWe Blenheim-Gilboa (BG) pumped-storage plant cost about $230 million to build in 1973. Using a very conservative annual inflation rate of 3 percent, two new BG plants would each cost about $1 billion and allow the proposed SPP in India to run as a baseload plant. Once again, I'm assuming that a pumped storage plant is 100 percent efficient to simplify the calculation so that there is no difference between daytime and nighttime capacity (it's actually 73 percent).
You have free articles remaining.
Excluding the costs of land acquisition, transmission system upgrades and environmental mitigation, the price tag for this SPP works out to be about $6 billion, and the SPP yields only 360 MWe of baseload capacity given solar power's low capacity factor.
Multiplying everything by a factor of six provides a snapshot of the SPP that would fully replace the Indian Point Energy Center: the price tag would be $36 billion up front and its land area would be about 200 square miles, excluding the footprints for 12 pumped-storage plants.
The governor’s energy plan is just self-serving hyperbole. For the ratepayers, it is a losing proposition.
Charles F. Heimerdinger, Edinburg