Letter to the editor: Ending child marriage is a critical step

Editor:

As a proud member of Zonta for 36 years, I feel it is time for me to share with my community how important it is to advocate for all women.

Early child marriage is not just something that occurs in developing countries. It is right here in the USA. Zonta stands for women’s rights and our clubs around the world are uniting to raise their voices to bring awareness to early marriage and advocate on behalf of gender-based violence all over the world.

Did you know that there are no federal laws when it comes to child marriage in the U.S.? Each state sets their own minimum age and, as of July 2019, there are 13 states that have no minimum age to marry!

In 2018, New Jersey and Delaware were the first of our 50 states to set the minimum age for marriage at 18 with no exceptions, followed by Pennsylvania and Minnesota in August 2020. Some states are close, but as of right now, there are only four states out of our 50 states that have set the absolute (no exceptions) minimum to age 18.

Child marriage is a global violation of human rights that can be found in cultures, religions, ethnicities and countries around the world.