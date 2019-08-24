Editor:
As an environmental science educator and Adirondack guide for decades, I have shared the benefits and realities of Adirondack regional environmental quality. So suggested changes in the Endangered Species Act seem to require immediate communication.
Having a U.S. Commerce Secretary determining Endangered Species Act policy decision-making seems unsuitable. According to conservation sources, a predictable result is inflated price tags and further government interference in environmental decision-making. The EPA is historically the lead agency in these matters.
The Endangered Species Act (1973) is one of the most effective environmental laws credited with saving many, not just high-profile species. However, the point most often missed is that habitats of the species is the key aspect. With loss of habitats and degrading environmental quality, species have no life place and often do go extinct.
The Endangered Species law has been “overwhelmingly successful,” as well as other bedrock environmental laws — the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, but more changes may be on the horizon. Acid rain, invasive species, erosion of landscapes, extreme weather, and nutrient loading of waterways related to human activities, affect all species.
In the Adirondacks, concern for changes in the Endangered Species Act include historically relevant natural history, environmental quality, recreation areas; all driven by the regional double-edged sword of tourism dollars vs. conserving natural features for future generations.
According to environmental law, positive decision-making requires compromise. From an informed perspective, there is no time like the present to become mindful of and actively supporting Adirondack environmental quality and species awareness, to take part in helping reduce species extinction one person at a time.
Thomas Mowatt, Associate Professor of Science, SUNY Adirondack