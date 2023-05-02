The Glens Falls Collaborative should stop holding the annual Wing Fest. Eating meat is an outdated cruelty that our culture is slowly moving any from. Each year in the U.S. 9 billion chickens are tortured and slaughtered for their flesh. This industrial farming of sentient beings contributes to brutal animal suffering, poor labor conditions for the workers on the farms, and environmental degradation. Animal agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation and one of the leading causes of climate change. It is also the least unionized industry in the U.S. Please, go vegan and stop supporting systemic cruelty.