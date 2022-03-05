 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: End hate among political parties

Editor:

If the United States of America is going to come out of our not-so-good condition it is in due to a lot of factors, we have to stop the hatred between the Republicans and the Democrats. A country can’t survive too long with a war going on between the leaders.

You can stop this when you vote. If you don’t, say goodbye to the America we all loved.

It is now up to the people. This must be done and ASAP. You all know this. Let’s keep America where it should be — the best in the world. It’s not too late. Let’s get rid of the hate. God Bless America and its people. It’s time to take action.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

