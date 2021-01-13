Letter to the editor: Enablers of riot should hang their heads

Editor:

I am writing in response to the violent assault on American democracy which we witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021 by criminals, certainly not patriots as they try to hide behind that term.

I say, to paraphrase a genuinely great American president, we must remember the following names in infamy: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Elise Stefanik. They are rogues and villains who have attacked our American system of government with disinformation, lies and a total want of respect for the electorate over the past month as shown in their repeated refusals to accept the legal results of that election. These individuals should hang their heads in shame and immediately retire from public life.

These individuals have attempted to undermine our system of free and open elections through false accusations of a stolen election and, finally, to the sitting president inciting a mob that resulted in criminal activity. The sitting president’s lies about election fraud followed by urging the misinformed mob listening to his harangue to march on the Capitol building transformed a crowd of his supporters into a criminal mob bent on violence and destruction.