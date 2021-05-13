Letter to the editor: Embrace what is precious, reject lies

Editor:
How do thoughtful caring people become cruel, unthinking, caught in hatred, believing absurdities — Nazi Germany, Rwanda, cults, Isis — and here, believing Trump won the presidency, Biden a pedophile, climate change and COVID-19 a hoax; believing Biden, Democrats, windmills, lasers cause wildfires, electrical shutdowns...
Biden thoughtfully creates programs he (and I) believe help people — controlling the pandemic, extending unemployment, stopping evictions, expanding health care, child care, paid family leave, helping essential workers, opening schools safely, creating good-paying clean energy jobs, building crumbling infrastructure; proposing wealthy pay their fair share, increasing the current 21% tax to 28%, lower than the 35% before Trump’s tax cut benefiting the wealthy); reducing carbon and methane emissions, combating the climate crisis.
Republicans' main political strategy: to scoff, restrict voting rights, limit women’s reproductive rights, deny rights of trans, gays. Why would anyone cheer those caring nothing for them?
To McConnell’s “100% of my focus is on stopping this new administration,” Jill Psaki, Biden’s press secretary responded, “I guess the contrast for people is 100% of our focus is on delivering relief to people and getting the pandemic under control.”
Republicans' main strategy for electoral victory is not conservative ideals but loyalty to Trump, threatening all dissenters. Cheney, and a small remnant of conservatives with integrity, know the danger — “Republicans must decide whether we are going to support truth and fidelity to the Constitution” — warning “Republicans must steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump.”
For loyalty to democracy, Cheney is voted out of her powerful position, Stefanik ambitiously stepping — to join those who’ve sold their souls for power, echoing Trump’s big lie, endorsing another recount in Arizona, questioning the voting system and democracy. Voltaire said, “Those that can make you believe absurdities will make you commit atrocities.”
How could we not protect what is precious — fairness, integrity, democracy, Earth, life?
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann