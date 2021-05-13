Letter to the editor: Embrace what is precious, reject lies

Republicans' main strategy for electoral victory is not conservative ideals but loyalty to Trump, threatening all dissenters. Cheney, and a small remnant of conservatives with integrity, know the danger — “Republicans must decide whether we are going to support truth and fidelity to the Constitution” — warning “Republicans must steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump.”

For loyalty to democracy, Cheney is voted out of her powerful position, Stefanik ambitiously stepping — to join those who’ve sold their souls for power, echoing Trump’s big lie, endorsing another recount in Arizona, questioning the voting system and democracy. Voltaire said, “Those that can make you believe absurdities will make you commit atrocities.”

How could we not protect what is precious — fairness, integrity, democracy, Earth, life?

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

