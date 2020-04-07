Letter to the editor: Embolism deserved immediate treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Thursday, Feb. 27, I developed severe upper right back pain and shortness of breath. After discussing the recent broken bone in my foot and a return flight from Florida, a few days prior, my family physician advised me to go to Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Care Center and she would order a CT scan. She suspected a pulmonary embolism.

I arrived at the ECC at 12:06 p.m. The triage nurse called me in about half an hour later. I explained my symptoms, and she said the hospital doctor would have to make the call regarding the CT scan. I was waiting another one and a half hours in a waiting room full of patients with coughs (no one was given a mask) before I was taken to an exam room and another hour before a doctor came in. A while later, blood was taken.

Finally, at 5:10 p.m. I was wheeled to radiology for the scan. At 6:00, the doctor came in and said I had two pulmonary embolisms in my right lung. Thank goodness the clots had not traveled to my heart or brain, causing a stroke or worse yet, death. The doctor said he was admitting me for a 24-hour stay. That was changed to an admit. I came home on the seventh day. The care on Tower 6 was superb.