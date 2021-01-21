Letter to the editor: Elise you don't deserve your title

Editor:

The photo-op of Elise standing with correctional officers was truly disgusting. It very obviously looked like you were using them to divert attention away from your seditious actions at the Capitol. I'm sure her supporters will think, "Oh, how wonderful of her to back the blue!"

The fact that she still went on to object to the votes in contested states even after the riot says a lot about her, and it isn't good. After 60 lawsuits were dismissed by the courts, two of them by the Supreme Court, Elise apparently thinks she knows more than the judges.

The reality is, she was so incredibly naive that a con man was able to very easily get her to do his dirty work for him! And this is who we have representing New York in Congress?!

Then to top it off, she tries to divert our attention from what Trump did by going after Governor Cuomo! No Elise, we can see right through you. Clean up your own back yard before you start on anyone else's! You are a disgrace to not only this state, but this country. We don't need people like you in an office that requires intelligence, compassion, dignity, honesty and willingness to put country before party. You have none of those traits.