Letter to the editor: Elise, you are now representative of thugs

Editor:

Wake up, Elise Stefanik! You are entering a nightmare that will only get worse. You saw what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You were there! You saw the thugs and punks who stormed the building and hunted for senators and representatives. You are torpedoing your future and selling your soul to curry favor with the likes of them.

Are these the constituents you want to represent? Is this the behavior you stand behind? I can’t believe you admire them. No, you fear them, just as you fear Donald Trump. Your cowardice prevents you from standing up to them.

As the congressional representative of NY-21, you should be occupying yourself with helping your North Country constituents get vaccinated, get medical treatment when needed, reopen their businesses, find jobs. You should be focused on nothing but local recovery from the pandemic and the subsequent financial crisis.

Instead, you spend all of your energy supporting the delusional soon-to-be ex-president and his deranged beliefs. How do the hardworking people of NY-21 benefit from your abject fealty to Trumpism?