Letter to the editor: Elise working hard on her hypocrisy

Editor:

Once again, Elise is working hard to demonstrate her hypocrisy. Elise said the decision to suspend the Cuomo impeachment investigation showed that the “cesspool” of politics among the Democrats is alive and well and makes those lawmakers “complicit” in Cuomo’s crimes. What was her position on the orange man’s two impeachments? Hypocrite!

Elise strives to be the biggest gator in the orange man’s swamp.

The parallels are striking. The things Cuomo did were truly awful, but Elise has been silent about her idol’s credible rape allegations and sex with porn stars.

Elise claims Albany Democrats lived in fear of Cuomo’s political vengeance while seemingly forgetting how she, McCarthy, Cruz, Scalise, Jordan and so many other so-called Republican leaders rushed to the head of the pack for a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the orange guy’s ring and stay on his good (?) side to avoid his retribution and try to keep their own political power.

Elise said Cuomo should be in jail and not allowed to hold elected office ever again. Surely, Elise knows her idol very well deserves an orange jumpsuit.