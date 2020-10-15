Letter to the editor: Elise will take down harmful farm policies

Editor:

Part of what makes Elise great is her support for our farmers in Washington County. Her Family Farmer Relief Act, which she co-sponsored, helped directly aid our rural community through the epidemic. Her efforts to reopen the Canadian border for fair markets, which she helped create, will help our farmers recover from this historic epidemic.

She delivered on $550,000 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development just a few weeks ago to further grow our North Country farms.

Every farmer in Washington County has an easy decision on whom to vote for this election. Vote for someone that will fight for your livelihoods on the national level without the question of a doubt. Vote for a superstar who will take down any harmful farming policies just like she took down Adam Schiff when the Democrats tried their attempt to impeach the President.

Elise will continue to serve our rural communities well, and that is why I am voting to re-elect Elise Stefanik for Congress this November.

Don Ward, Greenwich

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0